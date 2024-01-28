PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

