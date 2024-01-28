Hudock Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $639.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $601.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.