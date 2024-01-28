Hudock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

