iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

