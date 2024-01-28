Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

