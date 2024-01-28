Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COM. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,085,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1,147.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 130,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 119,875 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 535.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 87,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $2,016,000.

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

