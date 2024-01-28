Hudock Inc. Acquires 3,830 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.62 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

