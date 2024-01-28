AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

