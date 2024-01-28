Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,244 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after buying an additional 255,830 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

