iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.