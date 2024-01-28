Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,933 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.08% of BWX Technologies worth $73,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

