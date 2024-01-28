Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $58.26 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

