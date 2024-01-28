Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $139.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

