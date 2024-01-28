Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,660 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

