TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

