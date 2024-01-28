19,928 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,203,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.