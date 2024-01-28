Metal Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $99.64 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

