Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Reaches $1.32 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $1.32 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,349.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00159609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.48 or 0.00567860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00056262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00377537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00169752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

