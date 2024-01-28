Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.