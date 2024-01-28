Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 871,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $31,014,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after purchasing an additional 784,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

