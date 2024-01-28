Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69.06

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $487,322.33 and approximately $69.06 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00018465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,314.27 or 0.99917410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011282 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00201520 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021634 USD and is up 943.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

