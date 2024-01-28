Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69.06

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $487,322.33 and approximately $69.06 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004964 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017272 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00018465 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,314.27 or 0.99917410 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011282 BTC.
- ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00201520 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “SEELEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.