Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $4.32 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $275.84 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00083913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00029587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,429,961,475 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.