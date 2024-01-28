Analyzing Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) & Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.78% -33.61% Takeda Pharmaceutical 7.35% 12.36% 5.74%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.06%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.12%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.54 million ($0.22) -3.09 Takeda Pharmaceutical $29.81 billion 1.55 $2.35 billion $0.72 20.28

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Citius Pharmaceuticals. Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Citius Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab/Vocinti, Alofisel, Dexilant, Pantoloc/Controloc, Adynovate/Adynovi, Feiba, Recombinate, Hemofil/Immunate/Immunine, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Flexbumin, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Ninlaro, Velcade, Azilva-F, Lotriga, Iclusig, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, vyvanse/elvanse, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. It has in-license agreement with BioMarin, Luxna Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Halozyme, and Kamada; collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Seagen Inc., Anima Biotech, Denali Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Noile-Immune Biotech, Center for iPS Cell Research Application, Kyoto University (CiRA), and Charles River Laboratories; licensing agreement with Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, UCSD/Fortis Advisors, PeptiDream, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Xenetic Biosciences; collaboration and licensing agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Engitix, Genevant Sciences Corporation, Sosei Heptares, Zedira/Dr. Falk Pharma, Exelixis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Heidelberg Pharma, HUTCHMED, Presage Biosciences, Codexis, Inc., Ensoma, Envozyne, KM Biologics, and Selecta BioScience, and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with ZEDIRA GmbH and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH. It has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

