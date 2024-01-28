Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 714 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.