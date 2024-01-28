FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,681,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,692 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting accounts for about 3.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $656,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.21 and its 200 day moving average is $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

