Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 107,191 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,191 shares during the period. TriNet Group comprises 2.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.39% of TriNet Group worth $493,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $35,407.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,529 shares of company stock worth $2,736,057. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TNET opened at $115.49 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.62.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

