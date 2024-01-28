Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,662 shares during the period. Insperity makes up 2.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 10.69% of Insperity worth $388,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,220,000 after purchasing an additional 102,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,729,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Insperity by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,604 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSP opened at $114.62 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

