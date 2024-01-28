Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of CME Group worth $199,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 447,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,538,000 after buying an additional 79,886 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 249,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,027,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $4,406,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $206.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.40. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $173.42 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

