Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,099 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 1.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $265,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

VRSK stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average of $236.94.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

