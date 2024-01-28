Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 27,425 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,425 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $184,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

BDX opened at $236.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

