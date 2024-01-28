Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $117.47 Million Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 9.02% of Winmark worth $117,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 28.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WINA shares. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Trading Up 0.2 %

WINA stock opened at $347.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.91. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $261.08 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.