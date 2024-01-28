Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $96.04 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 914,133 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $96,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.70 and its 200-day moving average is $155.49.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

