The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Lowered by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $104,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after buying an additional 859,301 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after buying an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,461,000 after buying an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $301.85 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

