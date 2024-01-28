Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $13.18 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471,825 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

