Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 71,109 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 190.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average is $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.