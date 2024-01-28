Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.94 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,729 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.54% of Itron worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Itron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Itron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Itron Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.