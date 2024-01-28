Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 82,277 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.