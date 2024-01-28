Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 288,323 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1,269.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,323 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

