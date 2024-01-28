Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after buying an additional 112,303 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,893,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,877,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

SYF stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

