Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 106,183 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 140.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

XYL stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

