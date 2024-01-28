Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Unum Group worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $47.41 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

