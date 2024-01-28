Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $41.20 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 348.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,124 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $311.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $312.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 63.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

