Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,623 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,804,000 after purchasing an additional 362,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $437.96 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.98.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

