Versor Investments LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

