Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

JUGRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of approximately 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of approximately 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

