Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance
JUGRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
