Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Up 169.0% in January

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Holiday Island Stock Performance
Shares of HIHI opened at $0.03 on Friday. Holiday Island has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
About Holiday Island
