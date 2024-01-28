Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Up 169.0% in January

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Holiday Island Stock Performance

Shares of HIHI opened at $0.03 on Friday. Holiday Island has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Holiday Island

XA Interactive, Inc develops and operates application for secondary recovery of oil and gas operations. It also engages in the digital advertising, electronic payment system, blockchain, natural resources, and electric vehicle charging station business. The company is based in Orlando, Florida.

