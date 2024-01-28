BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 165.3% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

