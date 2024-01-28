Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Update

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

FINX opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $363.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

