Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, an increase of 163.1% from the December 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.5 days.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

