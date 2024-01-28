Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Capcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCOEY opened at $18.65 on Friday. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

